Harrogate MP opens up on 'incredible experience' of finishing Paris Marathon for local causes

Harrogate’s MP has spoken of the “incredible experience” of tackling the Paris Marathon for Harrogate charities as he prepares to run the London Marathon.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said he was delighted to have had successfully completed the Paris Marathon in support of two much-loved local charities - Open Country and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

"I’ve had a busy time out and about across Harrogate and Knaresborough during Easter recess, meeting with local residents, businesses, and community groups,” said Mr Gordon.

"But I also laced up my running shoes for the first of two charity marathons - an incredible experience made even better by the support of so many of you along the way.

“The atmosphere was electric" - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP after completing the Paris Marathon for two Harrogate-based charities. (Picture contributed)

"I’m incredibly proud to support Open Country and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity — two organisations doing invaluable work in our local community.”

On Sunday, April 27, Harrogate’s MP will be lacing up those running shoes again in the London Marathon, continuing his fundraising efforts for the same causes.

This latest challenge builds on Tom Gordon’s previous fundraising runs, including the Great North Run in 2023 and 2024, where he supported Harrogate-based Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Talking about the Paris Marathon, the Harrogate MP said: "It was an incredible experience running the Paris Marathon.

“The atmosphere was electric and I’m proud to have crossed the finish line in support of local causes to my community.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s donated or sent messages of encouragement.

"It really kept me going in those last few miles!”

Mr Gordon aims to raise £2,000 from the two marathons after choosing the charities via a public appeal for nominations from constituents, which saw more than 20 local causes submitted.

A regular at Harrogate’s Saturday parkrun on the Stray, Tom is a passionate runner.

He completed the Paris Marathon in 4 hours, 51 minutes, and 49 seconds.

So far he has raised £870 toward his target.

The MP is encouraging more people to get involved and support the final push towards his fundraising target.

To donate to Tom’s causes, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tom-gordon-2