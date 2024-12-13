Harrogate MP joins pivotal committee in the House of Commons over assisted dying issue

The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, has been appointed as one of 20 MPs to sit on the Public Bill Committee set to scrutinise the assisted dying bill.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, the landmark Terminally Ill Adults Bill seeks to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults.

The committee was established following the Bill’s successful second reading in the House of Commons on November 29, where it passed with a majority of 330 votes to 275, including that of Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP, Tom Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon will join the other members - 12 Labour MPs, four Conservatives, two Liberal Democrats and one Plaid Cymru MP in undertaking a detailed line-by-line review of the proposed legislation next year.

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon is a long-standing advocate for the assisted dying bill, firm in his belief that terminally ill individuals deserve the right to make end-of-life decisions that align with their values and dignity. (Picture contributed)

Tom Gordon MP said: “I am pleased to have been selected to sit on this important committee.

"It is vital that the Bill undergoes thorough scrutiny to ensure it is as strong, safe, and compassionate as possible.

"I have been a vocal supporter of this legislation since Kim Leadbeater introduced it, as I believe it empowers terminally ill people, enduing unbearable suffering with no hope of recovery, to make the decision that is right for them.

"This is about dignity and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People with a terminal illness deserve to live and die on their own terms.

"It is time for the UK to adopt a regulated, compassionate assisted dying law to give them that choice.

"We owe it to those facing unmanageable suffering to make this choice a reality, and I am proud to play a part in hopefully helping to achieve this."

Mr Gordon is a long-standing advocate for the bill, firm in his belief that terminally ill individuals deserve the right to make end-of-life decisions that align with their values and dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, he remains committed to ensuring that the legislation is robust, compassionate, and safe.

Those championing the Bill in the House of Commons aim to complete the committee process in time for it to return to the House of Commons for a vote on on April 25.