Harrogate MP joins call for rethink of 'disastrous' school transport policy in North Yorkshire

Harrogate's MP is urging a rethink over "disastrous" plans to cut school transport in North Yorkshire.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, presented a petition to the House of Commons calling for North Yorkshire Council to reverse plans which would result in pupils only being provided with transport if they were attending their closest school.

The petition of more than 2,000 signatures raises concerns that some children may be forced to attend schools outside the county, that small primary schools could close, and larger schools might be forced to cut teacher numbers and reduce the breadth of education.

“This decision to reduce free school transport services across North Yorkshire has been poorly thought-out,” said the MP.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, presented a petition to the House of Commons calling for North Yorkshire Council to reverse plans to cut school buses. (Picture contributed)

"It disadvantages children in rural communities and threatens to undermine some of the best schools in the county.

"That there is little evidence that it will result in cost savings makes it even more absurd.

"We need to make sure all children in North Yorkshire get the support and education they need.”

The petition addressed to the Department for Education has also been presented to North Yorkshire Council at County Hall in Northallerton.

The Lib Dems have strongly opposed the change in school buses policy which has been backed by most Conservative and Labour councillors.

Mr Gordon said: “The home to school transport policy is not fit for purpose in its new form.

"Having a policy that encompasses and understands the needs of rural people and rural communities is really key."