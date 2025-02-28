Harrogate MP issues warning over 'dangers' of schools mobile phone ban

Harrogate's MP has raised concern over a potential mobile phone ban in schools saying there was a real threat it might "stigmatise" some pupils.

During a Parliamentary debate on the minimum age for social media use earlier this week, Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, intervened when the issue of banning mobile phones in schools was raised.

"The talk around mobile phone bans in schools risks stigmatising those who need them for legitimate medical reasons, like diabetes, or caring responsibilities,” said the Lib Dem MP.

"We must do more to protect children online but we must be mindful of any unintended consequences.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon highlighted a key issue that emerged during previous government proposals to ban smart phones, which was that children with type 1 diabetes often need their phones to monitor their condition. (Picture contributed)

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP was drawing from his experience working with JDRF, a charity focused on type 1 diabetes research.

Digging into the details, Mr Gordon highlighted a key issue that emerged during previous government proposals to ban smart phones, which was that children with type 1 diabetes often need their phones to monitor their condition.

He warned that a blanket ban, while allowing exemptions for students with medical needs or other responsibilities, such as being young carers, could unintentionally stigmatise those who rely on their devices for essential reasons, singling them out for being different.

Mr Gordon said: "It is crucial that we recognise not all children are the same.

"A one-size fits all ban could have unintended consequences, isolating those who need phones for medical or caring reasons.

"If the Government restricts phones in schools, they must ensure vulnerable students aren’t stigmatised.

"People with diabetes already face stigma, the Government shouldn’t introduce policies that risk making them feel more isolated and different from their peers

"The Government should work to reduce diabetes stigma, not enforce policies that worsen it.”

Before implementing any policy which would ban phones in schools, the MP urged the Government to consider how these challenges would be addressed.

The guidance from the Government is that schools should prohibit the use of mobile phones but an outright ban is unnecessary as headteachers already have the power to ban phones in school.

Many, it adds, have chosen to do so.