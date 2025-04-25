Harrogate MP is set to run this weekend's London Marathon and smash his charity fund-raising target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's just hours until Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon takes part in his second marathon in two weeks for local charities.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lib Dem MP, who is a well-known face at Harrogate's Parkrun, has already picked up his bib and is ready to tackle Sunday’s London Marathon.

Raising funds for Open Country and Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, Mr Gordon is feeling confident after he completed the Paris Marathon in a time of 4 hours, 51 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an incredible experience running the Paris Marathon.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon, who is a well-known face at Harrogate's Parkrun, has picked up his bib and is ready to tackle Sunday’s London Marathon. (Picture contributed)

“The atmosphere was electric and I’m proud to have crossed the finish line in support of local causes to my community.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s donated or sent messages of encouragement. "It really kept me going in those last few miles.”

The Harrogate MP's latest athletic challenge follows previous fundraising runs, including the Great North Run in 2023 and 2024, where he supported Harrogate-based Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon aims to raise £2,000 from the two marathons after choosing the charities via a public appeal for nominations from constituents, which saw more than 20 local causes submitted.

So far he has raised £1,170 toward that target.

The MP said: “I’m incredibly proud to support Open Country and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

"They are two organisations doing invaluable work in our local community.

"Running is a real passion of mine, and it’s a privilege to combine that with raising money and awareness for causes that matter to people across Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far — and there’s still time for anyone who’d like to contribute before the London Marathon.”

Open Country is a Yorkshire charity with 35 years of experience of working alongside disabled people, helping them to access and enjoy the countryside.

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity supports patients and their families.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, who was was elected at the 2024 General Election, is encouraging people to get involved and support the final push towards his target.