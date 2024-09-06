Harrogate MP intervenes in the House of Commons to call for more recognition of carers' efforts
In a powerful statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Tom Gordon MP intervened in the Cross Government Carers Strategy Debate, calling for increased awareness and identification of carers.
The Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough shared insights into the challenges faced by young carers, and talked about the need to identify carers.
Mr Gordon made his intervention on a debate on creating a Cross Government Carers Strategy, which Wendy Chamberlain MP secured.
As his fellow Lib Dem MP tabled a private members’ bill, the Carers Leave Act, Mr Gordon spoke up.
"Too many people are stepping or falling into these roles without the recognition or support they deserve,” said Mr Gordon.
"That was exactly the experience I had.
"A carers strategy is an essential step forward, not only in acknowledging the crucial work carers do but in providing them with the resources and guidance they vitally need.
"But we need to go further in making sure that we recognise and support those who don’t identify or perhaps realise they are carers – up to 73% of them, according to a Carers Trust survey.
"From my personal experience, I know how hard it is to be in this role.
"These carers are showing incredible resilience, and with the right support, they can achieve their full potential while continuing to care for their loved ones."
Mr Gordon has also entered the parliamentary private members’ bill ballot.
If selected, the Harrogate MP will be able to file a private members’ bill to be debated in Parliament.
Private Members’ Bills allow MPs to bring forward extra legislation to Parliament, and over the years have been used for many different pieces of legislation.
To get an allocation, MPs have to enter a ballot.
Mr Gordon said: “Many constituents have emailed in to make sure I've entered the ballot for a private member's bill.
“I want to hear their suggestions.
“If you have suggestions, email me at [email protected].”