Harrogate MP intervenes in the House of Commons to call for more recognition of carers' efforts

Harrogate’s MP has drawn from his personal experience caring for his mum and younger sister to speak up in Parliament for the interests of carers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a powerful statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Tom Gordon MP intervened in the Cross Government Carers Strategy Debate, calling for increased awareness and identification of carers.

The Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough shared insights into the challenges faced by young carers, and talked about the need to identify carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon made his intervention on a debate on creating a Cross Government Carers Strategy, which Wendy Chamberlain MP secured.

Tom Gordon, Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough shared insights into the challenges faced by young carers, and talked about the need to identify carers. (Picture contributed)

As his fellow Lib Dem MP tabled a private members’ bill, the Carers Leave Act, Mr Gordon spoke up.

"Too many people are stepping or falling into these roles without the recognition or support they deserve,” said Mr Gordon.

"That was exactly the experience I had.

"A carers strategy is an essential step forward, not only in acknowledging the crucial work carers do but in providing them with the resources and guidance they vitally need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we need to go further in making sure that we recognise and support those who don’t identify or perhaps realise they are carers – up to 73% of them, according to a Carers Trust survey.

"From my personal experience, I know how hard it is to be in this role.

"These carers are showing incredible resilience, and with the right support, they can achieve their full potential while continuing to care for their loved ones."

Mr Gordon has also entered the parliamentary private members’ bill ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If selected, the Harrogate MP will be able to file a private members’ bill to be debated in Parliament.

Private Members’ Bills allow MPs to bring forward extra legislation to Parliament, and over the years have been used for many different pieces of legislation.

To get an allocation, MPs have to enter a ballot.

Mr Gordon said: “Many constituents have emailed in to make sure I've entered the ballot for a private member's bill.

“I want to hear their suggestions.

“If you have suggestions, email me at [email protected].”