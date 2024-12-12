Harrogate MP in meeting with Minister to discuss challenges facing Knaresborough Town AFC

Harrogate’s MP has secured a pledge from a Government minister to visit Knaresborough Town AFC to look at the challenges this much-loved club faces amid concern over the impact of waterlogged pitches.

Tom Gordon MP met with Stephanie Peacock, the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society, and Youth, in what he hopes will be the “first step towards securing the funding Knaresborough Town deserves".

The meeting followed the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP’s recent visit to the club on Manse Lane, where he met with the club’s co-chairmen, Paul Howard and Nigel Corner.

The main talking point was the significant disruption suffered by the club because of its frequently waterlogged pitch, which disrupts matches and training sessions.

Talks about Knaresborough Town FC - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon with Stephanie Peacock, the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society, and Youth. (Picture contributed)

During his visit, Tom also learned about the broader impact the club has on the community.

Knaresborough Town AFC partners with local charities and supports groups such as Rainbow Care Dementia, who benefit from access to the club’s facilities.

Recognising the club’s value to the community, Tom is determined to help Knaresborough Town AFC overcome these challenges

During the meeting, the Minister said that she would look to set up a visit with the Football Foundation – England’s largest sports charity, funded by the Premier League, FA and Government – to Knaresborough Town AFC.

The Football Foundation has supported thousands of grassroots clubs, sometimes through the construction of 3G pitches, which is what Knaresborough Town AFC urgently needs.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Gordon said: “I would like to thank the Minister for what was a constructive meeting.

"Knaresborough Town AFC is a fantastic club that plays a crucial role in the local community, far beyond just the sport.

"During my visit a few months ago, I was very disappointed to hear how often games and training is disrupted due to the pitch being waterlogged.

"I am determined for this to change so that the club can continue supporting the football and wider community.

"I am pleased that the Minister has agreed to assist with getting the Football Foundation to visit Knaresborough Town.

"This is a great first step towards securing the funding the club deserves.”