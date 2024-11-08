Harrogate MP 'humbled' to take part in Remembrance events to mark people's sacrifices

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has shown his commitment and respect to Britain’s armed forces in the week of Remembrance Day.

Having signed up to the 2024-2025 Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, a programme designed to provide members of Parliament with a better understanding of military life, Tom Gordon then took part in a ceremony at the ‘Constituency Garden of Remembrance’ at the Houses of Parliament

The Garden, installed by the Speaker in partnership with the Royal British Legion, provides an opportunity for MPs to participate in an act of remembrance at Parliament that represents the entire United Kingdom, to honour the sacrifices made by so many in defending our democratic freedoms and way of life.

The Lib Dem MP also attended the Industry and Parliament Trust’s annual Poppy Ride today.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon after signing up to the 2024-2025 Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme. (Picture contributed)

The Poppy Ride encourages MPs and Peers to cycle as far as they can in five minutes to help raise money to raise funds and awareness for the Poppy Appeal.

Mr Gordon said: “It was humbling to plant my stake at the Garden of Remembrance.

"In an age when our democratic freedoms seem to be under attack, it is so important to make sure that we honour those who gave their lives to defend those freedoms. Their sacrifice is inspiring.

“I was also please to take part in the Poppy Ride in support of the Poppy Appeal.

"It is a great cause and I would encourage everyone to give to it.

“I look forward to seeing many residents of Harrogate and Knaresborough at this Sunday’s Remembrance events.

"These are really important events, as we can’t forget the sacrifices that previous generations of people from Harrogate and Knaresborough made.”

The Royal British Legion was first founded after the First World War.

The RBL’s yearly Poppy Appeal campaign pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This Sunday, November 10 is Remembrance Sunday, and Mr Gordon will be attending a number of Remembrance events around Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme was first established in 1989 by former MP Neil Thorne to address the limited military experience among many MPs.