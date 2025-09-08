Harrogate MP has seen 'surge of complaints' over Tesco superstore construction road chaos

Harrogate's MP says he has seen a “surge of complaints” from residents and businesses about “road closure chaos” during construction work on Tesco's giant new superstore.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, says he has raised serious concerns about ongoing road closures and disruption caused by the new Tesco store on Skipton Road with North Yorkshire Council

In his communication with the Council, Tom branded the impact on residents and businesses “unacceptable.”

In his latest intervention in Harrogate’s ‘annus horribilis’ for roadworks in almost every direction, the Liberal Democrat MP said he had seen a surge in complaints from residents and businesses who were now at ”breaking point”.

The new Tesco superstore in Harrogate will be located at the former gas works site at the junction of Skipton Road and Ripon Road.

"The impact of these road closures on residents and local businesses is unacceptable,” said Mr Gordon.

"Shops like the Number One Shop are losing vital trade, and people’s daily lives are being disrupted.

"This comes on top of the chaotic, poorly managed roadworks across Harrogate over the summer, which left many people feeling the town was in gridlock.”

Harrogate’s MP, who has visited the Tesco site to hear residents’ concerns first-hands, is critical of North Yorkshire Council’s handling of the situation, saying it reflected “serious mismanagement” and a lack of council oversight.

In particular, he has criticised the contractor for what he says is a breach of the rules by working on Sundays and Bank Holidays, disturbing residents with noise.

He also condemned the closure of two nearby roads, which “have been blocked for weeks despite no work taking place”.

Mr Gordon said the delays were caused by “missing safety documents from the gas company”, leaving residents stuck with unnecessary disruption and local shops, such as Number One Shop, losing vital trade

"Contractors must follow the rules, and roads should only be closed when work is ready to start,” he said.

"Residents and businesses should not have to pay the price for council failings

The new Tesco will be located at the former gas works site at the junction of Skipton Road and Ripon Road.

The latest version of long-delayed plans for the new superstore include a supermarket, petrol station, 200-plus parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points and a community garden.

It is expected that what will be Harrogate’s first Tesco superstore will create more than 100 new jobs when it opens.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP is not alone in his concern.

He has been working with North Yorkshire councillors Monika Slater, Peter Lacey, and Harrogate Town Councillor David Allardyce, to highlight the problem to North Yorkshire Council

Together, they are calling on the council to provide urgent answers on four key points:

What enforcement action will be taken against contractors for "breaching planning rules”.

How the council will prevent unnecessary road closures.

What compensation will be provided to affected businesses.

What safeguards will be introduced to stop such mismanagement in future.

North Yorkshire councillor Monika Slater, who represents the Bilton Grange and New Park division: “Residents are already struggling with the scale of disruption caused by these works.

“To see road closures put in place when no work is happening has undermined public trust in the Council.

“North Yorkshire Council clearly needs to take swift, visible action to restore trust and put residents first.”