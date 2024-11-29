Harrogate MP hails 'compassionate and historic decision' on assisted dying bill

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has welcomed the vote in favour of assisted dying as “a compassionate and historic decision giving dignity and choice at the end of life.”

The landmark vote on Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which aims to legalise the choice of assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults, saw the bill pass its Second Reading with a majority of 330 to 275.

As one of the MPs to vote in support of it, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon welcomed Parliament’s breakthrough vote.

Speaking after the result on Friday, November 29, Mr Gordon said: “Today, Parliament took a historic and compassionate step towards giving people dignity and choice at the end of their lives.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said: “Today, Parliament took a historic and compassionate step towards giving people dignity and choice at the end of their lives." (Picture contributed)

"This Bill, supported by a clear majority of MPs, reflects the views of the British public, who overwhelmingly want to see this compassionate and safeguarded option become law.

“Thank you to everyone on both sides of this debate who has contacted me with their thoughts over recent weeks and months, often sharing touching personal stories.

“This is about empowering terminally ill people who are suffering unbearably, with no hope of recovery, to make the decision that is right for them, while ensuring robust safeguards to protect the vulnerable.

“I want to thank Kim Leadbeater MP for her leadership and integrity in guiding this Bill through such an emotional and nuanced debate.

"And I want to pay tribute to the campaigners, families, and terminally ill people whose courage has brought this issue to the forefront of our democracy.

“As the Bill moves to the Committee Stage, I look forward to working with colleagues to ensure that this legislation is as strong, safe, and compassionate as it can possibly be.”

In-depth polling consistently shows that three-quarters of the British public support legalising assisted dying, with majority support in every constituency across Great Britain.

But, as well as supporters of the Bill outside Parliament, there were also protesters who, like Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith, were opposed to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.