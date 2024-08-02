Harrogate MP hails 'amazing' efforts by Harrogate Homeless Project during visit to important charity

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s newly-elected MP Tom Gordon has praised the “amazing” work of Harrogate Homeless Project after being welcomed as a VIP guest of the charity today.

Mr Gordon was welcomed by HHP chair, David Thomas and Chief Executive, Richard Cooper.

The charity exists to support people in the Harrogate district who are homeless, rough sleeping and at risk of homelessness.

It operates emergency beds, a hostel, supported flats and move-on housing.

During the visit, the MP was presented with a copy of the charity’s latest Impact Report detailing how the charity has helped hundreds of people in Harrogate into permanent homes this year.

Mr Gordon said: “HHP provides amazing support to people who are homeless, rough sleeping or at risk of homelessness.

"Meeting the team and seeing the facilities first-hand was a real eye-opener.

"The breadth and depth of support offered is enormous.

“Much of the charity’s work relies on funds raised by individuals and businesses and the Impact Report details the positive outcomes that support has achieved for the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Many of those using HHP’s services have fallen into homelessness and rough sleeping due to deep-seated addiction and poor mental health.

Others have found themselves with nowhere to live through redundancy or a relationship breakdown.

Harrogate Homeless Project’s Chief Executive Richard Cooper said: “We were delighted to welcome our new MP and feel privileged that he has chosen to visit us so soon after his election.

"Having the backing of our MP in our mission to help homeless people and rough sleepers is really important and I know that the whole HHP team value Mr Gordon’s time today and support for our work.”

Mr Gordon was given a guided tour of HHP’s Springboard day centre where clients and former clients are offered a healthy lunch. Alongside this a variety of partners offer support at the day centre.

The services available include a GP practice, psychotherapy, a weekly barber, showers, a laundry and a variety of support with life skills such as job applications and healthy cooking.

More information on HHP’s work at: https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk/