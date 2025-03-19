Harrogate MP gives his views on Government plans to cut disability benefits by £5bn a year

Harrogate's MP has revealed his views on the Government’s controversial plans to cut disability benefits.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in Parliament, Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon lambasted the sweeping reforms as "cruel and misguided".

After the Government announced a major overhaul of the welfare system aimed at saving £5 billion a year in the welfare system, Mr Gordon challenged the minister over the impact the planned changes would have on disabled people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asking the Minister from the Department for Women and Equalities what assessment had been made of the harm that would be caused by the cuts, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP said there was a lot of concern among his constituents that people may be pushed into poverty by cuts, with no way to get themselves out.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon challenged a Government minister in Parliament over the impact the planned benefit changes would have on disabled people. (Picture contributed)

"The response from the Minister was extremely poor.

"It’s very clear that the Government haven’t bothered to make any assessment of the impact on disabled people, “ said Mr Gordon.

"Talking about financial sustainability is all very well, but what about the financial sustainability of living as a disabled person?

"It’s abundantly clear that the Government hasn’t factored that in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of thousands of people could be affected by the benefit changes, which will make it harder for people with less severe conditions to claim disability payments, including Personal Independence Payments (PIPs).

Announcing the cuts yesterday, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall told Parliament the current social security system was “failing the very people it is supposed to help and holding our country back”.

In words echoed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Kendall said there were 1,000 new PIP claimants every week, which she described as “unsustainable”.

The aim was more employment and fewer people in the disability and incapacity benefit system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Harrogate MP the end results would be to push more people unfairly into poverty.

“Cutting disability benefits is both incredibly cruel and misguided,” said Mr Gordon.

"The Government clearly doesn’t understand either the importance or benefits of this support.

"It helps disabled people to cover the increased costs of their live, giving people independence and dignity.”