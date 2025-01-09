Harrogate MP fears town's charities work will be 'devastated' by Government’s National Insurance rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s MP has hit out at the “devastating financial strain” the Government’s National Insurance rise is set to impose on charities, including those in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Speaking during a Parliamentary debate this week, Tom Gordon called on the Government to exempt charities from the forthcoming employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs) increase.

"Since Labour announced its plans to increase National Insurance Contributions for all employers, including charities, I have heard from many organisations deeply worried about the impact of this tax hike,” said Mr Gordon, the Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"Many charities are already stretched so thin and this additional burden could force them to make drastic cuts to the care they provide.

Speaking during a Parliamentary debate this week, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon called on the Government to exempt charities from the forthcoming employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs) increase. (Picture contributed)

"Ultimately, it’s the people who rely on these charities who will pay the price for this short-sighted and counterproductive policy.

"I cannot stand by and let that happen.”

Drawing on recent meetings with two organisations in his constituency, the Harrogate MP who was elected for the first time last July, painted a stark picture of the challenges they, and many others, face as a result of what he said was a “careless policy”.

Mr Gordon revealed that one charity in his constituency which he spoke to, which provides vital support to unpaid carers, is set to face an additional £90,000 in annual costs, threatening essential services.

Summing up the situation, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP explained how "the rug has been pulled from beneath them”.

Another charity, one of the country’s largest police treatment centres, estimates the NICSs increase will cost them an extra £160,000 annually.

This is not the first time Mr Gordon has stood up for charities on this issue.

In December, he joined Lib Dem colleagues in supporting an amendment to exempt health and care providers, including charities, from the NICs increase.

"I am pleased to have brought attention to the devastating impact this increase will have on charities in my constituency and across the country.

"Charities are stepping up to fill the gaps where public services are failing and punishing them with higher taxes is wrong, as well as entirely counterproductive.”