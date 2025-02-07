Harrogate MP demands Government action to tackle sewage crisis and Nidd pollution

Harrogate’s MP is urging the Government to push water companies to invest in infrastructure to reduce sewage pollution in rivers after he visited a treatment works.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gordon said he was concerned over what steps, if any, were being being taken to ensure that sewage treatment infrastructure would be implemented to tackle the problem.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP raised a question on the issue in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon made it clear to the Minister that tackling the sewage crisis required long-term planning, urging the Government to push water companies to invest in sustainable solutions.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said he was concerned over what steps, if any, were being being taken to ensure that sewage treatment infrastructure would be implemented to tackle pollution problems. (Picture contributed)

Without proactive measures, rivers would continue to be polluted at completely unacceptable levels, he added.

"The Government must push water companies to invest in infrastructure that meets both current and future demand,” said Mr Gordon.

"We must stop chasing out tail; we need long-term solutions to stop this crisis from happening again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lack of action from both the Government and the water industry have led us to this mess.

"The Government must not repeat the mistakes of the Conservatives and finally hold water companies to account.

"It is time for the Government to step up and force water companies to put the environment over profits.”

The River Nidd, which runs through Tom Gordon’s constituency of Harrogate and Knaresborough, is among the many waterways across the UK with sewage problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the MP visited Killinghall Sewage treatment works, which, he said, reinforced his view that water companies were only addressing immediate issues rather than looking ahead and investing in infrastructure to tackle future demand.

Mr Gordon said: “Far too long, water companies like Yorkshire Water have been allowed to pollute rivers without consequence.

"Instead of prioritising environmental health, many, often owned by overseas investors, had accumulated massive debts while neglecting critical infrastructure upgrades.”

The MP added that Ofwat, the industry regulator, had clearly failed in its duty to protect both the public and the environment over water pollution.

Mr Gordon has been liaising with Nidd Action Group, Knaresborough councillor Hannah Gostlow and the community over the Nidd.