Harrogate MP condemns Government for 'turning their backs' on disabled people in Commons vote

Harrogate's MP has slammed the Government for “letting down” disabled people after it scuppered his bid in Parliament to scrap unfair time restrictions on using bus passes.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said hopes had been dashed after he had secured a vote on his amendment to remove the 9.30am start time for disabled bus passes under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS).

Despite receiving cross-party support from more than 75 MPs, as well as prominent disability charities, yesterday’s Bus Services Bill debate in the House of Commons saw the Government vote down Mr Gordon’s amendment which would have allowed disabled people to travel freely at any time.

The Harrogate MP said: "Support for the change was clear but Labour ignored the consensus, once again turning their backs on disabled people, a decision that, while not surprising, remains deeply disappointing.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon’s amendment would have allowed disabled people to travel freely on buses at any time. (Picture contributed)

"Shamefully, all but two Conservatives didn’t even bother to vote.

"By keeping this outdated rule, the Government continues to limit disabled people’s independence, undermine fairness, and impose unnecessary financial pressures on those already facing significant challenges.

"Backing this amendment would have shown that they were serious about equality and accessibility, not just in words but in action.”

Mr Gordon has been highlighting both the moral and economic reasons for scrapping the restriction as part of a campaign since he won the Harrogate and Knaresborough seat in 2024.

He believes that stopping disabled people from using their bus passes before 9.30am only serves to create yet another obstacle for people already struggling with the cost of living crisis and limited choices.

Despite the setback, the Harrogate MP remains determined to continue campaigning to overturn the discriminatory rule and secure fair, accessible transport for disabled people.

“Disabled people already face physical, social and financial barriers in everyday life,” he said.

"The restrictions on bus pass are yet another arbitrary and often confusing restriction to navigate.

"With soaring costs, every paid journey during peak hours adds strain to already stretched budgets.

“Disabled bus passes are an aid, not a privilege and we must not lose sight of that."