Harrogate MP celebrates Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary with a motion in Parliament

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has paid his own personal tribute in Parliament to mark Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary – and has banged the drum for the venue’s enormous contribution to arts and culture.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, who very much enjoyed his tour of the theatre last year, submitted a motion to Parliament to recognise the importance and impact of Harrogate Theatre on the local community.

“Harrogate Theatre does so much for the community, both in providing entertainment and also through their support for emerging artists and young people via their programmes,” said Mr Gordon.

"I particularly enjoyed the production of Priscilla I watched there.

Celebrating its 125th birthday - Built just before the turn of the 19th/20th century, Harrogate Theatre first opened its doors on January 13, 1900. (Picture contributed)

“During last year’s general election campaign, I said I would fight to be our local champion in Parliament and to restore pride in our communities, and that starts with talking about our fantastic local success stories.”

Built just before the turn of the 19th/20th century, Harrogate Theatre first opened its doors on January 13,1900.

Originally known as The Grand Opera House, the theatre today is aiming to boost its finances with a new fundraising appeal in the midst of a tough economic climate,.

Alongside the live events that the theatre puts on, including theatre, comedy, music and dance events, it also hosts touring productions, hosts community companies and supports emerging artists through its Artist Development Hub.

It’s also known for running its own youth theatre, providing young people with opportunities to learn theatre skills and explore their creativity.

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon said the impressive heritage and high standards of Harrogate Theatre was just one part of the town’s cultural riches he intended to support.

“I am so proud to represent our amazing part of Yorkshire,” he said.

“Our area offers so much from the arts and culture, and Harrogate Theatre is one of the oldest and most shining examples.

"I want to make sure that I use every opportunity to bang the drum for the best of our town.”

Harrogate Theatre aims to raise £125,000 this year to support its work as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.