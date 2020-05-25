Harrogate MP calls for PM aide Cummings to quit over breach of lockdown rules

"Cummings should resign" - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

The Harrogate Advertiser has learnt that Mr Jones has written today to his constituents saying: “It seems clear to me that Mr Cummings has broken the guidelines which we were and are all expected to follow.

"For that reason I think that he should resign and if he does not do so then he should be dismissed.”

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP's plea comes after fresh allegations emerged today that Prime Minister's closest advisor breached lockdown rules not once but twice.

Pressure has been growing today for Mr Cummings to resign from Tory MPs.

But Matt Hancock and Michael Gove are among senior Tory figures who earlier today publically backed Mr Cummings after he admitted self-isolating at a property adjacent to other family members in case, he said, he and his wife needed help with childcare.

So far, Downing Street itself has stuck to the line that Mr Cummings had acted "reasonably and legally" by driving from London to County Durham while his wife had coronavirus symptoms.

