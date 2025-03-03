Harrogate MP calls on the Government to scrap two child benefit cap blamed for rise in poverty

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has called for the scrapping of the two child benefit cap which has “held hundreds of thousands if not millions of children down in poverty”.

Since his election, Tom Gordon MP says he has had a number of constituents contact him having had issues with the Child Maintenance Service, including not being paid on time or in full, or being overpaid and forced to pay money back.

The controversial policy, which is widely blamed for holding many children down in poverty, was introduced by the Conservatives but kept in place by the Labour Government last year, despite previous promises to repeal it.

In response to the Lib Dem MP’s question on the potential repeal of the two child benefit cap, which prevents families claiming child benefit for more than two children, Government Minister (Andrew Western MP) said that the Government was looking at a range of options to raise more children out of poverty, including potentially scrapping the two child benefit cap.

The cap was first introduced by David Cameron’s Tory Government, who claimed it would discourage families claiming benefits by having more children.

Instead, it has been blamed by charities and politicians for increasing child poverty in the UK, with around 4.3 million children said to be living in poverty – around 30% of all children.

After speaking in the debate on the issue in the House of Commons, Mr Gordon said: “Yesterday I raised a hugely important issue.

"It’s a travesty that in a country as wealthy as Britain we have millions of children in poverty.

“It’s encouraging that the Government is indicating it is considering scrapping the cap.

"But they must go all the way and scrap it once and for all. We must ensure that we aren’t failing our children.

“I will continue to fight for our children to be properly invested supported, until none of our children are forced to grow up in poverty.”

Recent days have also seen Mr Gordon call on the Government to scrap the latest energy bill rise for pensioners who have lost their Winter Fuel Payments.