Harrogate MP calls for more cash support for Knaresborough victims of flash flooding

Harrogate’s MP is backing moves to give council tax and business rate relief to help people get back on their feet after recent flooding in Knaresborough.

Mr Andrew Jones was joined by Minister for Water, Robbie Moore on a visit to at Chain Lane Community Centre to learn more about the help being provided to residents following last week's flash flood.

As well as talking to local victims of the sudden deluge, Mr Jones also met North Yorkshire Council officers, members of the Knaresborough Town Council response teams and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The unexpected and severe downpour on Bank Holiday Monday caused two inches of rain to fall in less than an hour flooding around 50 properties and businesses in Knaresborough.

Andrew Jones, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, and Rivers Minister Robbie Moore MP talk to flood victims at Chain Lane Community Centre in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

"I am grateful to the Minister for taking the time to come to Knaresborough to meet local response teams and the council officers helping to rebuild following last week’s severe rainfall,” said Mr Jones.

"The council are giving £500 to affected households and are looking at whether they can also offer council tax and business rate relief, too.

"I have offered them my full support in going down this route.

"Residents are going through a difficult time and insurance will not cover all of the expenses incurred.

"Moving themselves and their families to alternative accommodation, lost earnings, longer travel to and from work, schools and family; all these need to be taken into account.

That is why I am also backing moves to give council tax and business rate relief to help people get back on their feet.”

Minister Moore said: “Nobody can stop freak weather events.

"However, when they do happen local and national Government must work together to get support to affected residents and businesses as soon as possible.

"Andrew has kept me up-to-date with the situation on the ground.

"I am grateful to the emergency services and community response teams for playing their part in keeping the community safe and providing practical support such as helping to find alternative accommodation.