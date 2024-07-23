Harrogate MP calls for meeting over 'redundancies' threat at important local charity
Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, has called for the meeting with Henshaws College which has a specialist college for young adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in Bogs Lane, Harrogate and an arts and crafts centre at Bond End, Knaresborough.
Tom Gordon, said: “It is concerning to see reports of possible redundancies at Henshaws college in Harrogate.
"That is why I have contacted them to ask for more information on this situation, and to try and help them as far as I can.
“The services that Henshaws provide are vital for so many families in my constituency, and I want to make sure that the college continues to be able to function properly.”
The newly-elected MP said he considered Henshaws, a northern-based charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations, to be an “essential resource” for Harrogate and Knaresborough residents.
And, he added, he hoped to meet college leaders as soon as possible.
"I have asked the college for a meeting, and if there is anything I can do to help them going forward,” said Mr Gordon.
"Henshaws is an essential resource and it is my priority to make sure it continues to deliver the required care.
"I hope to meet with the college soon to see how I can support them.”