Harrogate MP calls for 'crucial' investment in Harrogate Convention Centre's prosperous future

Harrogate’s MP has called for steps to be taken to ensure a successful future for Harrogate Convention Centre.

Following a recent visit to the venue during the Local Government Association (LGA) Conference where he met Paula Lorimer, the Centre’s director, Tom Gordon said was crucial it was given all the support it needed to continue to prosper.

"It was great to visit Harrogate Convention Centre and see it at its busiest and best,” said the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

‘It is a fantastic event destination and such an asset to the town, not to mention, the business it helps pull in is a real boon.

Harrogate Convention Centre first opened in 1982 when it hosted the Eurovision Song Contest and has expanded since then beyond its main 2,000-seater auditorium. (Picture contributed)

"I can’t wait to see it busy in action next year during the Liberal Democrats’ Spring Conference."

Harrogate Convention Centre attracts a wide range of events which draw thousands of visitors each year.

Mr Gordon argues this influx of visitors is vital to local business, contributing tens of millions to the local economy annually.

During the MP’s visit, his discussion with Paula Lorimer, the Centre’s director, focused on the potential benefits that further investment could bring to the facility and the community.

Mr Gordon said he is eager to secure the necessary investment for Harrogate Convention Centre and plans to collaborate with local partners to ensure a successful future for the venue.

He has already written to North Yorkshire Council leaders, calling for increased investment to support the Centre’s growth and sustain its positive impact on the town.

Additionally, he requested an update on the timeline for transitioning the Centre to an arm’s length model.

Mr Gordon said: “I am committed to working with Harrogate Convention Centre, local businesses, and the Council to ensure that a thriving future for our convention centre is secured.”

Harrogate Convention Centre first opened in 1982 when it hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.

Since then it has expanded beyond its main 2,000-seat main auditorium into a series of exhibition halls offering 180,000 square feet of additional space, as well as ancillary facilities.

Visit Britain calculated that the resulting economic impact for the Harrogate district is £35 million each year.