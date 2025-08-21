Harrogate MP blasts 'overflowing unhygienic waste' on town's streets as bin collection complaints rise

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP says he has received complaints from dozens of his constituents about ‘missed bin collections’.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gordon MP has now written to North Yorkshire Council’s Chief Executive over what he describes as “the ongoing and unacceptable disruption to household waste collections across his constituency.”

In recent weeks, more than 25 residents have contacted the town’s MP directly about missed collections, with many more clearly affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon said one particularly troubling case involves a 96-year-old man with mobility issues whose bin has not been emptied for over six weeks.

Rubbish problems - Harrogate MP Tom Gordon has written to North Yorkshire Council’s Chief Executive over what he describes as “the ongoing and unacceptable disruption to household waste collections across his constituency.” (Picture contributed)

The Lib Dem MP has now escalated the issue to North Yorkshire Council’s Chief Executive, after repeatedly raising it with the Waste and Climate service team since May with what he says are no signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, he is also alarmed that many constituents say their own complaints have been ignored, leaving them without answers and increasingly frustrated.

"It is completely unacceptable that residents are being left with overflowing, unhygienic waste on their streets because of the council’s failure,” said Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, “especially while the same council talks about hiking council tax to the maximum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve heard from dozens of constituents, including elderly and vulnerable people, who have been left without a service they depend on.

"That is not just an inconvenience, it’s a potential public health risk.

"This issue has dragged on for far too long.

"North Yorkshire Council must take urgent action to resolve it and guarantee such widespread failures do not happen again and I will continue to hold them to account until they do.”

Tom Gordon MP says the problems began earlier this year, following the council’s restructure of bin collection services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he adds, reliability has “worsened dramatically”, with vulnerable residents who rely on assisted collections hit hardest.

In his letter to North Yorkshire Council’s Chief Executive Richard Flinton, Mr Gordon called for urgent clarity on how the council is tackling missed collections and demanded reassurance that assisted collections would be prioritised.

He also pressed for an explanation of how the council is keeping residents informed about any disruption.