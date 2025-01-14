Harrogate motorists warned of an even longer closure to A59 at Kex Gill than expected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate drivers may face even longer disruption on the A59 as North Yorkshire Council revealed the troubled Kex Gill stretch would not reopen without would new drainage.

Severe weather and significant rainfall in the early hours of January 1 caused the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill after yet another landslip.

Although the council was keen to complete the repairs as quickly and as safely as possible, last weekend’s heavy snow had made the situation even worse.

Coun Keane Duncan, the council's executive member for highways and transport, said: “Following the unplanned closure of the A59, due to the landslip on New Year’s Day, we have appointed a contractor who has been on-site to determine the level of work required.

“Unfortunately, the recent snowfall and prolonged cold spell has affected the route and resulted in a snow drift, with snow still on the bank.

"This has impacted on the start of repairs.

“Given the nature of the landslip, and to reduce the risk of any future closures, our contractor plans to not only remove the landslip debris, but also install new drainage."

Although the worse of the winter weather has now eased, motorists using the A59 to travel to Skipton and beyond are being warned not to expect Kex Gill to reopen quickly.

Coun Duncan said: “It is anticipated that the worst of the weather is over, and temperatures are due to improve.

"Therefore, the landslip will be re-assessed, and work will start as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We understand the impact this closure is having, and we are doing all we can to complete the works as quickly and as safely as possible.

"We have also installed additional ‘open as usual’ signs to help affected businesses.

“We will ensure further, regular updates are shared with residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity of Kex Gill, as well as the wider public.”

The current closure is not related to the nearly three-mile long £68.8 million road realignment project for the A59 at this stretch of road, which is designed to prevent unplanned and disruptive closures.