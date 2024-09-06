Harrogate motorists face weeks of misery as new set of roadworks is ready to begin

Harrogate drivers will face weeks of traffic misery shortly when a series of new road works begins.

One of Harrogate’s arterial routes and regarded as one of the worst for congestion with the exception, perhaps, of Skipton Road, at rush hour it can already take as much as 25 minutes to complete the 1.5 miles journey along Knaresborough Road from the Bogs Lane crossroads to the Empress roundabout.

The traffic jams are not helped by the level crossing at Starbeck railway station which already disrupts the flow of vehicles several times an hour.

Now comes the announcement that, whether through essential work by major utility firms or traffic improvements by North Yorkshire Council’s highways department, there will be roadworks and/or closures over the next seven to eight weeks.

Drivers nightmare - Traffic congestion at Starbeck level crossing in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The bad news for motorists comes less than four months after Bogs Lane reopened after being closed to vehicular traffic for 18 months amid a wave of new house building developments in the Kingsley area.

North Yorkshire Council’s roadworks web page shows the following:

Date: September 22

Location: Starbeck High Street

Outside Starbeck Primary School

North Yorkshire Council

Highway Improvement Works

Replace controller & Controller Base/Replace Traffic Signal Heads and detection

Date: October 14-November 18

Location: Starbeck High Street

Northern Gas Networks

Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Utility Repair and Maintenance Works

Date: October -14 November 4

Location: Bogs Lane

Northern Gas Networks

Road closure