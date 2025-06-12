Harrogate motorists face new 'rush hour' road works disruption in town centre

A new rush hour nightmare for Harrogate drivers has emerged this week with three sets of roadworks in the space of less than 100 yards.

Signs proclaiming “Wait here until green light shows” and “4 Way Control” have become ubiquitous across Harrogate this year, no more so now than at Bower Road near Asda superstore.

As a result, queues are developing at peak times thanks to temporary multi-way traffic lights on Bower Road.

But there are more roadworks round one corner from Bower Road on Dragon Parade on the way to Asda petrol station and round the other corner on East Parade on the way to the Odeon roundabout.

Earlier in the week there were four sets of road works in the same area when the corner of East Parade that leads to Westmoreland Street and Regent Parade was closed to traffic.

Perhaps the longest-running road works in Harrogate this year are to be found on Victoria Avenue.

As well as temporary lane closures to cars, there are phased footway closures along the length of Victoria Avenue to facilitate kerbing, relaying of flags, resurfacing and various other civils works within the footways.

The disruption, in this case, is a combination of utility works by Northern Powergrid and North Yorkshire Council’s ongoing Harrogate Station Gateway project to improve the town centre for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, extensive resurfacing works on Kings Road by North Yorkshire Council including road closures are expected to continue until June 25.

More information on road works at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map