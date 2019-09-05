Harrogate Monopoly announcement ruffles feathers as The Stray lands unexpected part of the board

The Stray has landed a place on Harrogate’s Monopoly board, with the announcement made today, perhaps controversially, that it will claim the position of Old Kent Road when the game hits the shelves in October.

It is the lowest priced space on the board, but the makers of Harrogate Monopoly said Old Kent Road is the most talked about space that carries a certain prestige despite its monetary value.

Jake Houghton, custom games executive at game makers Winning Moves UK, said: “Alongside Mayfair, Old Kent Road is the most talked about space and very high in cachet. The Stray dates back two and a half centuries, so it ticks the first box. It is certainly extremely high profile, so that is box two taken care of. And it is perhaps the most publicly inviting location in the town - so a perfect fit, we think.

“The public didn’t suggest it so much for Old Kent Road – but there was no unanimous suggestion for this, the most affordable space. The old aspect works well with the Old Kent Road feature of the space, and the fact that The Stray is public and free to all is a nice fit with the very modest rental and purchase value of the square.”

Harrogate residents were invited to vote for their favourite town landmarks to replace the original Monopoly’s classic streets like Oxford Street and Park Lane. They were also asked to send in ideas for customised Chance and Community Chest cards.

The Stray did receive an occasional vote for Old Kent Road – as did some that Winning Moves UK said they will not mention.

Mr Houghton said: “There was no overwhelming choice, so we had to make a judgement call. We hope we have got it right for Old Kent Road. The suggestions for both landmarks and themed Community Chest and Chance cards were wonderful. Thank you to everyone who sent in votes and suggestions.”

Ahead of its release in shops next month, demand from retailers to get their hands on a Harrogate Monopoly game has been high. Winning Moves UK’s head of retail, Kay Thompson, said: “Demand for the game from retailers has been very pleasingly well above our expectations. By Christmas Eve it may well be that all games have vanished from shelves.”

There will be a celebratory event in the town centre to mark the Monopoly’s launch in style, with performances from Tewit Youth Band and appearances from Mr Monopoly himself. The game will be available to buy at stores including Waterstones, WHSmith and The Works.