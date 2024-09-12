Harrogate mental health charity's concern after 'huge rise in young people struggling with anxiety'

A Harrogate charity is to bring back an acclaimed counselling course for 15 to 17-year-olds as figures show soaring numbers of teenagers struggling with anxiety and depression.

Harrogate-based mental health charity Wellspring is relaunching its highly-regarded Empower course next month from its headquarters on the High Street in Starbeck.

The free weekly sessions are a local response to new data which reveals the number of teenagers being referred to the NHS mental health services in the UK has reached a record high.

Nick Garrett, Wellspring’s interim chief executive, said: “It’s a sad fact that the pressures on teenagers growing up now is intense.

"The combination of social media, the housing crisis, the fallout from Covid, an uncertain future and academic challenges has led to a mental health crisis for teenagers.

“The huge rise in the numbers of young people struggling with their mental health is one of the biggest social issues of our time.

"Growing up today is incredibly tough. The urgent need for better mental health support for young people has never been more vital.”

Wellspring has been offering mental health services to adults, children and young people since 2003.

The Empower course will be led by Matt and Jo, two new and talented Wellspring counsellors, and is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Previous Empower course shave proved a tremendous success, with comments from course members including: “I could be open, I could talk and I knew people would listen and be respectful” and “I learnt how to cope with big emotions”.

Nick Garrett said: “Our professional Empower counsellors Matt and Jo will guide the group over eight weeks, helping each person develop strategies that open the door to improved relationships, increased confidence and hope for the future.

"They will create space for young people to talk about the real stuff that is important to them, openly and frankly.”

The eight-week Empower course at Wellspring House, 78 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate will start on Thursday, October 17 and is aimed specifically at 15-17-year-olds.

To find out more and book a place, ring 01423 881881 or visit: https://wellspringtherapy.co.uk/youth/empower/