Harrogate mental health charity ball raises incredible £33,000 to help launch new service to support children

A black tie charity ball, hosted by Mind in Harrogate District, has raised over £33,000 to help launch a new mental health service.

The charity’s first ever Black Tie Bling Ball took place on Saturday (November 23) at the Sun Pavilion in Harrogate.

Guests went all out, dressing to impress for the event, which raised over £33,000 to help launch a new mental health service dedicated to supporting children and young people in the Harrogate district.

This glitzy occasion was not only a celebration of community spirit and generosity but also an essential step in addressing the critical need for mental health services for children and young people.

The evening featured a luxurious three-course meal, live music, and an exciting auction and raffle, uniting local residents, businesses, and supporters in a shared commitment to improving mental health services for young people.

John and Pat Barnes, lead organisers and sponsors of the event, expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making the night a resounding success.

They said: “We are truly grateful for the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone who attended the Bling Ball.

"Your support means we can take significant steps toward creating a dedicated mental health service for children and young people in our community.

"Thank you to our guests, sponsors, and volunteers for making this vision a reality.”

The funds raised will go towards the creation of essential services for children and young people aged 5 to 18, including:

- Counselling sessions for young people aged 11 to 18

- Group mental health support for children and young people

- Drawing and Talking interventions for primary school-aged children

- Workshops and resources to support parents and carers of young people struggling with their mental health

The importance of investing in mental health services for children and young people cannot be overstated.

Research shows that 50 percent of mental health problems are established by age 14, and 75 percent by age 24, underscoring the urgent need for early intervention and support.

Tina Chamberlain, CEO of Mind in Harrogate District, added: “Every child deserves the chance to grow, learn, and thrive in a supportive environment.

"By launching a dedicated mental health service for children and young people, we’re not just addressing a critical need, we’re investing in the future well-being of our communities.

"Thanks to the incredible support from the Bling Ball, we are one step closer to ensuring every young mind has the resources and help they need to flourish.”

Mind in Harrogate District is an independent mental health charity, committed to providing mental health and wellbeing support to the local community.

The new service for children and young people represents a crucial expansion of its mission to ensure no one faces mental health challenges alone.

For more information about Mind in Harrogate District, visit https://mindinharrogate.org.uk/