Harrogate Mayor marks King Charles III's accession with historic ceremony in town centre
Harrogate joined many cities and towns across the United Kingdom in marking its official proclamation of King Charles III on Sunday afternoon.
In a historic ceremony held at the cenotaph in front of residents, civic and faith leaders, MPs and senior officers from the emergency services, the Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Victoria Oldham, heralded the reign of King Charles III.
"We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second.
“Our sadness at this time is shared by people in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and across the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.
"Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the Harrogate borough of the beginning of our new King's reign.
“Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George:
"We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.
“Given at St. James’s Palace this tenth day of September in the year of Our Lord twenty thousand and twenty-two.
“God Save The King.”
A book of condolence is available in the reception of Harrogate's Civic Centre for people to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.