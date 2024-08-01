Harrogate may be set set for fewer hen parties arriving in town as travel habits change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate may be set for a drop in hen parties heading to the town in the months to come as people’s travels habits change, according to travel sector experts.

Figures released by GoHen.com, one of the UK’s leading hen party planners, reveal that Harrogate looks set to suffer a 25% decline in groups heading there with people opting to head abroad instead.

The predicted drop in numbers are likely to see thousands of hens jetting off elsewhere which could have a sizeable impact on the local economy.

Niamh Pease, GoHen’s Harrogate specialist, said: “Harrogate is a fantastic place for a relaxed hen party and the drop in numbers is no reflection on the town itself, hens are just prioritising the sun of Spain and Portugal next year over UK celebrations.

Figures released by GoHen.com, one of the UK’s leading hen party planners, reveal that Harrogate may be set to suffer a 25% decline in groups heading there. (Picture contributed)

“While this will have an impact on local economies up and down the country, it could actually be the best time to go to Harrogate.“Fewer groups mean less competition for the best spa days, hen-friendly accommodation and nights out meaning people won’t have to compromise on their weekends.”

GoHen are one of the UK’s leading hen party planners specialising in taking all the stress away from planning, offering hundreds of incredible hen party activities and ideas all across the UK, Europe and further afield.

Since 2002, they have sent more than 700,000 people off on their pre-wedding weekends.

Hen party statistics on travel

UK vs Europe Split 2024

UK – 71%

Europe – 29%

UK & Europe Split 2025

UK – 59%

Europe – 41%

Jamie Birleson, GoHen’s Head of Sales, said: “I think the reasons that more hens are heading abroad is two-fold.

“Firstly, with low-cost air travel and often cheaper prices when you’re there, it can actually work out cheaper to head abroad than stay in the UK.

“Add to that the fact you get pretty much guaranteed good weather in Spain and Portugal and it’s no wonder people are leaving the UK behind.”

GoHen aims to provide the widest selection of hen party activities to suit every bride-to-be and her closest friends.