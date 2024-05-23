Harrogate man's surprise at winning King’s Award 35 years after launching his company from his back bedroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate businessman who set up his company in his “back bedroom” more than 30 years ago says he is surprised and delighted to have won the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

Roy Webber, who runs Works with his wife Karen, has quietly overseen the rise of his international design company to become one of only 252 national organisations to be awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise this year.

The services sporting industries company which specialises in branding and broadcast TV packages and video has worked with more than 400 of the world’s biggest sporting events since it was founded in 1989, including providing city centre and stadium branding for the last four editions of the football World Cup.

Even now, the Webbers’ firm only has a staff of 20.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate's Roy Webber, who runs Works with his wife Karen, has overseen the quiet rise of his international design company to win the King’s Award for Enterprise this year. (Picture contributed)

This is, in itself, very different to the early days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s quite something to win the King’s Award,” said Roy who lives with Karen near Harrogate town centre.

"We are still only a boutique company.

"I was surprised and delighted to receive the letter.

"But it’s been a long journey.

"We started the business in the back bedroom, creating signs on milk crates.

"We’re based in Leeds now and brand the biggest sporting events in the world on a regular basis.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed last year to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reflection of the scale of the Webbers’ achievements with Works is that the award, now in its 58th year, has only ever been awarded to 7,000 companies in total since its inception in 1965.

The company's range of expertise and skills means it develops multiple branding solutions for a diverse blend of projects, not just football but international basketball, equestrian and many others.

Roy, who recently transitioned to chairman at Works, will receive the King’s Award in a ceremony conducted by King Charles at Windsor Castle on July 9.

“It’s such a great honour,” said Roy who is also a founding member of legendary 1970s Harrogate rock band Wally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had the good fortune through the business of meeting several members of the Royal Family over the years, including the late Queen.

"I even flew in David Cameron’s plane when he was Prime Minister.