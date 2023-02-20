Harrogate man's incredible transformation into a world kettlebell winner and coach to future champions

Since Jonathan Skinner became a double world championship winner or England at the World Kettlebell competition at the end of last year he has gone from strength-to-strength.

Skinner, who is also a popular figure on the Harrogate music scene both solo and in bands, came out tops in the 10m 40kg Jerk category of this relatively recent international sport which has developed since the early 1960s from lengthy Russian roots.

For anyone unsure what that involves Jerk is an endurance event where the competitor lifts a specific weight for a specific time.

True grit - Harrogate's double World Kettlebell champion Jonathan Skinner.

For his world championship triumph, Skinner lifted a 40kg bell for 10 minutes and achieved 155reps.

On the same day just three hours later, he attempted the 0m Jerk with 28kg and won that title, too!

The victory means he has now joined that rare breed of top international kettlebell competitors and has been inspired to begin his own coaching classes.

"As a result of winning in the world champs, I was invited to compete in an exhibition lift in France lifting 50kg against some other elite athletes,” said Jonathan.

"I have also started online coaching with a small but growing team of people who are all aiming to qualify or are already in the England team.”

Skinner’s coaching school is called The Garage Fitness Project.

