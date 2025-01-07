Harrogate man's iconic images of Take That Derek Jarman and more 'of major significance'
Stuart Linden Rhodes spent much of the 1980s and 1990s travelling the UK, photographing and writing reviews for Gay Times and All Points North magazines.
During the Covid years, he rediscovered his 35mm negatives which he then spent a year digitising and started an Instagram (@linden_archives) to share them with the queer community.
Such is the cultural and historical significance of his archive, it has led to two books of photographs and numerous interviews, including with Attitude and I-D magazines.
Three of Stuart’s photographs have also been added to Manchester Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Published by Pariah Press, the photobook called Linden Archives not only includes seminal pictures of gay nightlife but rare shots of the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier, Derek Jarman, Take That, Julian Clary, Peter Tatchell, Paul O'Grady, East 17 and many more.
Having launched the large-format book with an event in London last year, Stuart is hitting the road again.
On Thursday, February 13, from 6pm to 8pm, there will be An Evening with Photographer Stuart Linden Rhodes in the Creative Centre Auditorium at York St John University.
There will be a similar event on Thursday, February 6 at Nottingham Central Library.
Stuart’s new book follows the success of Out & About with Linden: A Queer Archive of the North which was published in 2022.
