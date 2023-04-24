Harrogate man's debut at London Marathon results in excellent time and donations for Leukaemia Care

Charlie Higgins picked up his 2023 London Marathon finishers medal yesterday, Sunday at St James Park after completing the 26.2 mile course in the time of three hours four minutes among a record number of entrants – 48,000.

Charlie was raising money for Leukaemia Care via a JustGiving page for donations.

So far, his efforts have raised £1,623 for the charity which provides support, information and advice to anyone whose life has been affected by a blood cancer.

Harrogate's Charlie Higgins picking up his 2023 London Marathon finishers medal yesterday.

That applies not only to patients, but carers and families too whose lives are impacted when someone they know and loves receives a diagnosis.