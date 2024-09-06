Harrogate man's 40k run in milestone 40th anniversary year of vital charity

A member of the team at an award-winning Harrogate charity is to mark its 40th anniversary year in a special way.

Tom Dickinson, one of the instructors at Horticap, which was set up in 1984 with the belief that the lives of its students earning and other disabilities could be enhanced by the horticultural skills they learn, is running a whopping 40km to fundraise for its vital work.

Mr Dickinson said: "Every donation people will help Horticap provides our students, all adults with learning and other disabilities, with a supportive and friendly working environment so that they may develop their social and communication abilities.

"We aim to help students extend their knowledge and skills, through structured training using professionally qualified staff and volunteers.”

Harrogate charity's 40th anniversary - Tom Dickinson, pictured centre, one of the instructors at Horticap with some of the horticultural students. (Picture contributed)

Located at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road in Harrogate, Horticap is an independent, registered charity with suitably qualified staff and a team of volunteers.

Each of the instructors is allocated four to six students to work with each day.

Every week there are different students with varying interests and capabilities, so the training is tailormade on the day to suit them.

On any given day, Tom works predominantly on making hanging baskets throughout the summer, odd jobs around site and creating items to sell in the shop and use around site in the wood workshop with the students help.

Horticap also boasts a popular cafe called Hopkins, which was opened in 2021.

Offering a perfect place for a snack or meal, a coffee and a cake, it has indoor seating and a balcony and terrace.

The students also get involved in Hopkins, which serves to boost their self confidence and teach them useful skills.

They also receive training in the Horticap shop to give them experience in customer service and interaction.

Opening hours at Hopkins at: Mon-Sat 9.30am to 4.30pm. Sundays 10am to 4pm.

Opening hours at Horticap shop: Mon-Sat 9am to 5pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm

With a target of £500, Tom is asking the public to visit GoFundMe and donate under the headline “40km run to raise funds for Horticap’s 40th year” at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-to-celebrate-40-years-of-horticap