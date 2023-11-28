Harrogate man who went to school with King Charles sends monarch a poignant and unique birthday present

A Harrogate man who went to school with King Charles has sent the monarch a unique and poignant 75th birthday present to reflect his close links with the town.

Mr David Palmer has lived a life less ordinary since he was a pupil at Gordonstoun in the 1960s with the then Prince Charles:

A survivor of a terrorist car bomb whilst visiting a client in Riyadh as director of Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East.

An officer in the the British Army Reserve after being commissioned at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Harrogate man David Palmer and artist Paul Mirfin with a painting of a tree that King Charles planted in Harrogate year ago. The painting is a present to King Charles for his birthday from David. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A swimmer in the World Surf Life Saving Championships.

Working as a navvy on a dam building project in the Yorkshire Dales.

A member of Harrogate Dramatic Society.

Mr Palmer, who was born in the Lake District before moving with his family to Pool-in-Wharfedale and, then, Harrogate, has recently seen his thoughts return to his school days.

Which is how he came to commission a painting for King Charles III.

Mr Palmer explained: "His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales visited Harrogate in 2003 and, after taking tea at Bettys in Parliament Street, he planted a sapling in the gardens opposite the famous cafe tea rooms to celebrate Taylors Bettys valuable contribution to the Trees For Life appeal

"I met and chatted with Prince Charles at the tree planting event and we had both attended Gordonstoun School at the same time.

"Among my most treasured possessions is a long hand written letter from Charles on the occasion of my 21st birthday,

"Since the tree planting was more than 20 years ago I thought it would be appropriate to remind His Majesty of the event and show him how the sapling he planted has grown into the magnificent tree we see today.!

Which is where local artist and ‘Singing Rail Conductor’ Paul Mirfin comes in.

Mr Palmer said: “I have known Paul or the past couple of years.