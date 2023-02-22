Harrogate man set for epic 1,000km cycle challenge in memory of inspiring BBC Radio 2 broadcaster
A Harrogate man is to cycle 1,000km in 48 hours for charity in memory of his aunt who “touched thousands of lives” through her regular appearances on BBC Radio 2.
Simon Gregory from Harrogate will cycle from North-West Scotland to Winchester Cathedral to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support. – and as a personal tribute to his late aunt, the Rev Ruth Scott.
For many years, Ruth was part of the BBC Radio 2 Show ‘Pause for Thought’ alongside, firstly Sir Terry Wogan and, then, Chris Evans.
But Simon says his aunt was a lot more than a popular broadcaster and he wants to do her proud after she lost her battle with T-cell lymphoma.
“Aunty Ruth touched thousands, maybe millions of lives in conflict resolution and as a broadcaster for 25 years on BBC Radio Two,” said Simon.
"She was an incredible lady who led the most remarkable of lives; as a circus clown, a midwife and then a priest,
"She was utterly selfless and acted like my second mum."
It is the second cycling challenge for Simon in aid of Macmillan since Ruth’s death in 2019.
In June 2021 he completed a 280-mile journey from his hometown to University Hospital in Southampton back in under 24 hours, raising a total of £14,000.
Now he aims to raise £25,000 by completing the 1,000km journey in a sub-48-hour time.
The ride will be an especially poignant one for Simon, whose aunt’s ashes will be scattered and interred at the start and end-point, respectively.
“It feels like there is some some unfinished business,” he said.
"I had spoken to a family friend whose friend sadly didn’t have access to Macmillan support.
"To think that somebody faced cancer without what Ruth had in her nurse, Maraid, just kept nagging at me.
"Maraid offered a huge amount of support so we could deal with the situation with Aunty Ruth much better.”
Simon has set a target of raising £25,000 from his new cycle challenge as this would cover 101 days of Macmillan nursing support.
To donate £5, texting ‘RUTH48’ to 70550 or visit www.justgiving.com/page/ruth48