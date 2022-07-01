Harrogate man recognised by British Transport Police for act of bravery at Wakefield train station

In a true case of ‘practice what you preach’, Phil Jones – who works as a crime reduction manager with Northern - stepped in to detain a man responsible for the assault of a train conductor on a service calling at the station.

He is among five employees at Northern to be awarded a Certificate of Commendation at the British Transport Police Pennine Sub Divisional Awards.

The incident involving Mr Jones happened in September 2019, but he has only just been formally recognised because the awards were suspended during the pandemic.

Phil Jones (left) is among five Northern employees to be commended by the British Transport Police

Commenting on his commendation, Mr Jones said: “I’m very honoured and humbled to be recognised by the British Transport Police.”

Mr Jones’ colleagues also picking up commendations included Stephen McHugh, who made a life-saving intervention of a distressed female at Bolton station in Sept 2019; Damian Greenhalgh, who made a life-saving intervention at Manchester Victoria station in December 2019; Lorna Brown (Conductor) and David Greenslade (Driver) who stepped in to break-up a fight of approximately 20 males at South Elmsall in May 2021; and Dean Worthington, who made a life-saving intervention of a distressed male at Dinting Viaduct in June 2021.

Anyone who witnesses a crime taking place on the railway should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.