Harrogate man joins Yorkshire Aid Convoy as it ventures to war-torn Ukraine to bring humanitarian help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brave volunteer who usually works at Dulux Decorator Centre in Harrogate has travelled across Europe to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of the Yorkshire Aid Convoy.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Smedley-Nugent was one of 19 volunteers to travel to the war-torn country to undertake the vital refurbishment of a care home for the elderly.

It’s the 11th trip made to Ukraine by the Leeds-based registered charity who are used to working in dangerous situations since the Russian invasion in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris says he could not have taken part in the mercy mission without the support of his family – and his employers.

Harrogate Dulux staff member Chris Smedley-Nugent was one of 19 volunteers from Yorkshire Aid Convoy to travel to Ukraine to undertake the vital refurbishment of a care home for the elderly. (Picture contributed)

“As soon as I heard about Yorkshire Aid Convoy and their trips to Ukraine I knew I had to be Involved,” said Chris.

"When I asked my partner Clare if she was okay with me going to the Ukraine with Yorkshire Aid Convoy her response was that if she had the chance, she would jump at it.

"When I told my daughter Ellie she asked if there was any room in my suitcase."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only was Dulux’s store manager Darren Love "incredibly supportive" of Chris's participation in the humanitarian mission, Dulux also donated thousands of pounds worth of stock to redecorate the care home for the 40 elderly residents who lost their homes due to the conflict beyond the frontline.

During their time in Ukraine, Chris Smedley-Nugent and the other volunteers from the Yorkshire Aid Convoy successfully undertook a BBC TV “DIY SOS” style mission to transform the care home.

The project included installing a new kitchen, laundry area, toilets and bathrooms and stairlift along with providing bedding, lights, disability aids, and a complete redecoration.

Prior to the arrival of the dedicated team of volunteers from Yorkshire, the care home had only one bathroom downstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the residents were challenged with mixed disabilities but all the care home’s living areas were upstairs, which had made it extremely difficult to navigate safely.

Among the other businesses donating materials to the project were Q4 Bathrooms, Heat Pump Tech, GH Brookes, Howdens, Handicare Stairlifts and Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate.