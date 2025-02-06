Harrogate man in the news after launching groundbreaking national democracy platform using artificial intelligence

A socially-minded Harrogate lawyer is seeking to transform the future of political polling by launching a ground-breaking new AI-powered platform.

Andrew Gray, co-founder of Suffrago.org, last made the headlines when he became one of the world's first political candidates to use a form of artificial intelligence to set his manifesto pledges when standing as an independent candidate in the Selby and Ainsty by-election in 2023.

Now he believes AI can be used again to promote democracy in a way that benefits everyone.

“As a Harrogate man, I’m immensely proud to launch Suffrago from our local community with the aim of transforming how people engage with democracy,” said Mr Gray, who is also the founder of educational establishment Harrogate International Academy.

Harrogate's Andrew Gray, co-founder of Suffrago.org. (Picture contributed)

"Our platform empowers everyone with the data that shapes their lives – whether that’s understanding their MP’s voting record, tracking crime trends, or comparing housing affordability."

Co-created with a data scientist, since its launch less than two month sago, Suffrago has already attracted engagement from 36 Parliamentary accounts, including 22 MPS and their offices.

It’s also provided the information for several major political news stories in the media.

"Suffrago offers a healthier, more constructive way to engage with politics, ensuring that everyone can participate with transparency, accuracy, and insight,” said Mr Gray.

"We’ve created a space where democracy is transparent and empowering, free from the negativity, hostility, and fear of cancellation that plague social media.”

Suffrago offers constituents the ability to compare and contrast data, see nationwide rankings, and participate in anonymised polling.

For example, people in Harrogate and Knaresborough can explore their detailed dashboards on https://www.suffrago.org/uk/harrogate-knaresborough to see how their community measures up against others and stay informed.

Among key statistics for the Harrogate and Knaresborough Constituency is the Average Pension Income of £18,700, making it one of the highest levels in the country, at 109th highest out of 650.

For more information, visit: https://www.suffrago.org/