News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
12 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Harrogate man found dead at home as police issue appeal to find family

North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Harrogate man who has died.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:58 GMT- 1 min read

Police are seeking the next of kin of Charles Martin Shaw, 73, who sadly died at his home in Harrogate last month.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Shaw’s death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 73-year-old’s family.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find the family of a Harrogate man who has died
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find the family of a Harrogate man who has died
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find the family of a Harrogate man who has died
Most Popular

The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes that they are related to Mr Shaw, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Michelle Newton via [email protected]