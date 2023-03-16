Harrogate man found dead at home as police issue appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Harrogate man who has died.
Police are seeking the next of kin of Charles Martin Shaw, 73, who sadly died at his home in Harrogate last month.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Shaw’s death.
North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 73-year-old’s family.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes that they are related to Mr Shaw, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Michelle Newton via [email protected]