Harrogate man boosted in bid to defeat Tory Sir Alec Shelbrooke in Wetherby seat in General Election

A respected ex-Harrogate politician who made history by becoming the first-ever Green on Harrogate Borough Council is hoping to cause what would be a real shock in Wetherby at this week’s General Election.

Arnold Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, told the Harrogate Advertiser he was realistic about his prospects of beating Tory Sir Alec Shelbrooke in the newly-formed constituency of Wetherby and Easingwold but had high hopes of doing well.

"Whoever wins in Wetherby & Easingwold, Labour is going to get a huge majority,” said Mr Warneken who was elected to North Yorkshire County Council in the Ouseburn Division in 2022.

"By voting Green you will get an MP with the confidence and knowledge of local issues to speak out at Westminster, without being told how to vote by party bosses.

"I am local, an experienced politician and hugely effective.

"I realise I will not be forming the Government, but I guarantee I will hold Labour to account and make them bolder, braver and more ambitious.”

Mr Warneken has lived and worked near Wetherby for 40 years, running Goosemoor Oraganics, an organic food business.

A popular local political and campaigning figure for decades, he has stood in Westminster elections three times once in Harrogate, and twice in Selby & Ainsty, where in last year’s byelection, he came third out of 13 candidates.

Electoral Calculus, a political consultancy known for election predictions and data, predicts a Tory hold in Wetherby and Easingwold but Arnold Warneken was boosted recently when Compass York and North Yorkshire endorsed him as their preferred candidate in the constituency.

Arnold Warneken said: “Even if you might not normally vote Green, please vote for me.

"I want to be a Green voice at Westminster to put an end to austerity and to hold the new government to account,

"I promise to stand up for social justice and environmental justice."