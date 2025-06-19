Harrogate man becomes the youngest train driver on Wensleydale Railway on a classic route of nostalgia

A dedicated Harrogate youngster who has qualified as the youngest driver on the Wensleydale Railway says it is a “a dream come true”.

One of England’s most lovely heritage railways, Wensleydale Railway has announced that Oliver Kirkby, from Harrogate has passed his driver training – and on the same day as his 21st birthday

After winning the right to drive the railway’s class 142 and class 143 diesel multiple unit passenger trains, the excited Oliver said: “I love railways and to celebrate my 21st birthday by becoming a train driver is a dream come true.

"I really appreciate all the support and encouragement that I have received from my railway colleagues to make this possible.

"My family celebrations included a delicious lemon cake from Bettys of Harrogate, so I’ve had the perfect birthday.”

The volunteer-led Wensleydale Railway offers a 22-mile heritage line through the Yorkshire Dales full of picturesque landscapes with diesel train services, connecting Leeming Bar to Redmire, with stops at Bedale and Leyburn, among others.

Oliver, who is studying computer science at York St John University, started working for the railway in 2023 as guard and progressed to become a signaller and an operations administrator.

He also assists with rolling stock maintenance and started his driver training in 2024.

The young Harrogate man joins fellow Harrogate resident and long-term volunteer Sue Threadgold who became a qualified driver in 2023.

Sue is Wensleydale Railway’s first female train driver, and she became the railway’s first female train guard in 2018.

Robert Cooper-Williamson, Engineering and Operations Manager at Wensleydale Railway said: "It’s great to see Oliver’s hard work and determination pay off. I’m very proud of him.

"What an incredible achievement to become a qualified driver on his 21st birthday.

“It’s very important that we develop the younger generation and ensure that they have the skills needed to help keep the heritage railway sector going into the future.”

Wensleydale Railway was first revived as a heritage line in 2003.

For more information on volunteering, visit: https://wensleydale-railway.co.uk/volunteer/

To make a secure donation to the line, visit: https://checkout.justgiving.com/c/333226

For more Information, visit: https://wensleydale-railway.co.uk