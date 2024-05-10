Harrogate man aims to win Eurovision Song Contest 40 years after town famously hosted the final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate man is bidding for Eurovision glory this weekend more than 40 years after the town hosted the world’s biggest music competition.

Multi-award winning music superstar Olly Alexander will be flying the flag for the United Kingdom with his co-written song Dizzy on Saturday night in Malmo.

Talking to the BBC online news service, Alexander, 33, said he was thrilled beyond words to be appearing in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, one of the most-watched non-sporting events in the world.

"I'm feeling very proud to be representing the UK with my song Dizzy,” said Olly.

Success hanging in the balance - Harrogate's Olly Alexander will be performing his dance pop song and new single Dizzy, co-written with Daniel Harle, at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. (Picture contributed)

"I've watched Eurovision since I was a kid and now I'm going to be out there, flying the flag for my country."

But the talented former Years and Years lead singer, who was born in Harrogate Oliver Alexander Thornton before his family moved to Gloucestershire, faces strong competition if he is to become the first British winner of Eurovision since Katrina and the Waves won in 1997 with Love Shine a Light.

Despite Alexander’s acting smarts, musical skills and effervescent personality, the UK entry is not one of the favourites.

The bookies say the clever money is going on the entries from Ireland, Switzerland, Ukraine and Croatia.

In particular, Ireland's Bambie Thug, blew fans away with the semi-final performance of Doomsday Blue with many predicting a victory tomorrow night in Sweden.

If Olly Alexander does emerge triumphant, the question will be whether when the UK hosts the next Eurovision, as the winning country tends to do, it will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre for the first time since 1982.

But that is not the only challenge on his doorstep in the road to the Grand Final.

Protests are taking place about Israel’s participation in the context of the horrific events in Gaza.

Speaking in a BBC documentary entitled Olly Alexander's Road To Eurovision '24, Olly said he respected all viewpoints and, if anyone wanted to boycott Eurovision, they should, but added he would be taking part.