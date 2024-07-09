Harrogate luxury hotel launches new River Terrace restaurant for the summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading luxury hotel in the Harrogate area has launched its latest dining destination with a difference – it’s by the river.

The new seasonal restaurant is elegantly situated over the River Skell, meaning that guests can drink and dine on the river itself.

Called The River Terrace at Grantley Hall, the launch of the new space is designed to bolster the already impressive gastronomic offering by the five-star hotel Grantley Hall and solidifies its reputation as a premier culinary destination.

Monika Czop, the hotel’s Food & Beverage Manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce The River Terrace at Grantley Hall for our guests to enjoy laidback lunches or an additional option for pre-dinner drinks this summer season.

River Terrace opens - The new seasonal restaurant is elegantly situated over the River Skell, meaning that guests can drink and dine on the river itself. (Picture contributed)

"This new venue enhances our already impressive culinary offerings, providing our guests with even more diverse dining option.”

Located five miles from Ripon and 11 from Harrogate, the North Yorkshire-based property is updating its existing restaurant offering which includes the MICHELIN-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, modern British Fletchers Restaurant, Asian fusion Bar & Restaurant EightyEight, Norton Bar & Courtyard and the seasonal eatery, The Orchard.

This summer, The Orchard features a Mediterranean-inspired menu in partnership with Veuve Clicquot.

In addition to its array of restaurants, Grantley Hall continues to delight guests with its popular Afternoon Tea service.

Monika Czop said: The River Terrace exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences right in the heart of North Yorkshire and further enriches the gastronomic landscape of Grantley Hall.

"There are few places in the UK where one can stay at such a prestigious hotel with an array of exquisite dining choices like we offer.

"Grantley Hall continues to lead the way as a premier gastronomic getaway and we are confident The River Terrace will become a favourite among our guests.”

The River Terrace at Grantley Hall is open for lunch only.

Booking is essential and The River Terrace welcomes guests, both hotel residents and non-residents, who would just like to enjoy a relaxed drink or two.