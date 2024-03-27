Harrogate Lib Dems talk of by-election leaflet mistake after fury from Harrogate Green Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leaflet representing Lib Dem candidate Andrew Timothy, who is hoping to replace the ward's former councillor Pat Marsh who stepped down from North Yorkshire Council in controversial circumstances, urged voters to submit their postal votes before the deadline and describes the race as being between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, a Lib Dem Spokesperson said: "A small number of leaflets were printed in error.

"We stopped delivering them when we realised our mistake.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Lib Dems' by-election leaflet has provoked fury from Gillian Charters, who is standing for Harrogate and District Green Party. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But our future campaign materials will make clear this election is a two-horse race between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, and that Labour and Green candidates cannot win.”

With the election coming up on Thursday, 11 April and the deadline to apply for postal votes now passed, the leaflet has provoked fury from Gillian Charters, who is standing for Harrogate and District Green Party.

"It’s not enough not to intend to mislead if actually you do end up misleading,” she said.

"And it also made people hurry to return their postal votes before there’s any time for a retraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve already had folk on the doorstep telling me they’ve returned their postal votes.