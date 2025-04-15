Harrogate Lib Dems step up campaign for cash levy from Harrogate Spring Water to go to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With just days until the elections to Harrogate Town Council the Lib Dems are calling for the return of hundreds of thousands of pounds to the town in what they say could be a game changer for the new authority.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Harrogate Town Council convenes for the first time next month after the election on May 1, its budget for 2025/26 of £362,000 means its role will be limited after it pays for costs and staff.

But Harrogate’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon is backing his local party’s call for North Yorkshire Council to ensure the money earnt from Harrogate Spring Water’s use of the name “Harrogate” comes back to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The levy on the bottled water company, estimated at £176,806 per year, formerly went to Harrogate Borough Council until the latter was abolished and taken over by North Yorkshire Council.

Harrogate’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon is backing his local party’s call for North Yorkshire Council to ensure the money earnt from Harrogate Spring Water’s use of the name “Harrogate” comes back to the town. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate’s Lib Dems believe that the money should be given to the new Harrogate Town Council, in the form of a “Harrogate Fund”, rather than the money simply falling into North Yorkshire’s coffers.

If that was to happen, they add, it would at a stroke result in a potentially game-changing 48.84% increase in Harrogate Town Council’s annual budget.

Mr Gordon said he has now written to Coun Carl Les, Leader of North Yorkshire Council, urging him to ensure that the money earnt from Harrogate Spring Water is spent in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve written to Carl Les because this money must be returned to Harrogate, not hidden away by North Yorkshire Council,” said the MP.

"Harrogate is earning this money, and should see the benefit of it.

“While there was no Harrogate council to receive the money, of course, it went to North Yorkshire.

"But now it is time for the money to return to Harrogate.

"That’s why I’m adding my voice to the local Lib Dems calling for this money to be returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no logical reason for North Yorkshire Council continuing to receive this money, and being able to indiscriminately spend it across North Yorkshire.

"Returning the money to Harrogate is the morally right thing to do.”