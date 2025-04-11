Harrogate Lib Dems' plea for Tory candidate to stand down after alleged 'homophobic slurs'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Lib Dems are calling for Tories to withdraw support from a candidate for the forthcoming Harrogate Town Council elections who posted “horrific homophobic social media messages”.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon said the Conservatives should withdraw support from Anthony Murphy, their candidate for the Duchy ward.

The Lib Dems say it has been uncovered that the Tory Party candidate has a history of posting homophobic comments on social media.

In the alleged social media posts, Mr Murphy labelled gay sex as ”depraved and disordered” and urged bishops to “purge this filth from the church”.

An election controversy has erupted over ‘horrific slurs’ by Harrogate Town Council Tory Party candidate Anthony Murphy. (Picture contributed)

Commenting, Tom Gordon Tom Gordon said:

“I am horrified by the comments made by Mr Murphy.

"They are dreadful and should have no place in our political discourse.

"It is clear to me that he should not be a candidate for the Town Council.

"If he was elected, how would he be able to gain the trust of his LGTBQ constituents?

"I am calling on the local Conservative party to suspend him, withdraw their support and effectively drop him as a candidate.

“It seems that Harrogate and Knaresborough Conservative Party have gone rogue.

"Their response to these allegations was gobsmacking.

"I couldn’t believe they tried to defend Mr Murphy and his posts.

"It was insulting to local people and the wider LGTBQ community

"It shows how badly the Conservative Party has lost the plot.

"They need to think again, apologise for their statement defending Mr Murphy and sack him.”

Harrogate Green Party has also called for Anthony Murphy to retract his “homophobic comments from social media or withdraw.

The Greens say The Equality Act 2010 places specific duties on local authorities.

Councillors have a central role to play in ensuring that equality issues are integral to the local authority's performance and strategic aims, and that there is a strong vision and public commitment to equality across public services.

Following local government reorganisation in 2023, the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council and the creation of North Yorkshire Council, Harrogate is set to get its own town council after the elections on May 1.