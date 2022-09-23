Harrogate Lib Dems call for town to retain local powers after major local government shake-up in 2023

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem leader Coun Pat Marsh.

Reacting to North Yorkshire County Council’s public consultation over the idea of forming a Harrogate town council once a new unitary authority in Northallerton takes over services from the soon to be abolished Harrogate Borough Council, the leader of Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem councillors said it was they who were now leading the debate on the subject.

Coun Pat Marsh said: “We strongly believe that Harrogate deserves the same opportunities as Knaresborough and Ripon, town councils led by local people ensuring decisions are made by those who know and understand their town, giving our residents a voice.”

Coun Marsh continued: “Next April, when Harrogate Borough Council has gone, decisions on Harrogate’s future will be made by councillors from Richmond, Scarborough, Selby.

"No longer will it benefit from a borough council based in the heart of its town, championing it’s community.

"Lib Dem Councillors see an opportunity for positive change - a dedicated council for Harrogate.

"The new Town Council may consider taking on the responsibility for important assets such as the Royal Hall, Turkish Baths or Valley Gardens or to establish new services.

"This would be a decision made by Harrogate residents.”