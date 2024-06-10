Harrogate Lib Dem pledges to be 'a strong local champion' as Sir Ed Davey launches party's election manifesto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the day the Liberal Democrats became the first party to launch their national manifesto, Harrogate candidate Tom Gordon said “every vote for the Lib Dems at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion”.

After Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey unveiled 116 pages of pledges in advance of the General Election on July 4, Mr Gordon said he only the Lib Dems had a "fully-costed £9 billion plan to tackle the health and care crisis”

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight every day for our NHS and care,” he said.

"People desperately want change, from fixing our health and care services to returning to proper community policing the Liberal Democrats have a plan to make our community a better place.”

Lib Dem plans to "save the country’s health services" include:

Giving everyone the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs.

Guaranteeing access to an NHS dentist for everyone needing urgent and emergency care, ending DIY dentistry and “dental deserts”.

Boosting cancer survival rates and introduce a guarantee for 100% of patients to start treatment for cancer within 62 days from urgent referral.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto also included a plan to overhaul the water industry and tackle sewage pollution, a dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school and a return to community policing including a new burglary response guaranteed to tackle unsolved crimes.

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon said: “Families and pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservatives.

“The Liberal Democrats are fighting for local people and offering communities the change they want.”

With the election only 24 days away, the Tories and Labour will also be unveil their manifestos this week.

Also standing for Harrogate and Knaresborough are:

Andrew Jones, Conservative Party.

Conrad Whitcroft, Labour Party.

Shan Oakes, Green Party.

John Swales, Reform UK.